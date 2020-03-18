FNC rugby sets May day play date

DELAYED ACTION: Lovers of the rugby scrum will have to wait until May for their next thrill at a Far North Coast rugby match.

RUGBY UNION: The Far North Coast Rugby competition which was due to start on March 28 has been put on hold after Rugby Australia made the collective decision to postpone all community rugby.

The recommendation covers rugby matches and rugby training and is a direct result of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has impacted on sporting organisations throughout the world.

Grafton Redmen president Guy Robertson said the players were "gutted," but added the club fully understood why drastic measures have been put in place by Rugby Australia.

"It's certainly not an ideal start to the season but we have to follow directions from Rugby Australia," Robertson said.

"It's all about doing the right thing and that means implementing social distancing."

The club is yet to receive directions from the Far North Coast committee, but according to Robertson the competition may not start to well into May.

"All games are suspended until May 1 at this stage, but I envisage it is more likely to start in late May to give teams a chance to train together for a few weeks before the competition kicks off," he said.

"I haven't spoken to Far North Coast officials yet, but maybe extending the season would be a logical option.

"Not being able to train as a group is again not ideal. I've talked to the coaching staff and they have encouraged players to do their own training in isolation."

Robertson said the club would update its Facebook page - Grafton Redmen Rugby Union Club - for any new developments.