Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate Madeleine Daly who has been reported missing from Port Douglas.
Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate Madeleine Daly who has been reported missing from Port Douglas.
Breaking

Search for missing Port Douglas woman

1st Nov 2018 8:19 AM

POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance to find a 47-year-old Port Douglas woman reported missing.

Madeleine Daly was last seen about 11am yesterday at an apartment on Reef Street.

Police are concerned for Madeleine's welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, about 167cm tall with a proportionate build, a fair complexion, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information as to Madeleine's whereabouts is urged to phone police.

editors picks madeleine daly missing woman port douglas

Top Stories

    Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    premium_icon Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    News WITH shop dress-ups to turn Prince St into a crazy sight, and performances taking over Market Square, it can only mean one thing: it's Jacaranda Thursday

    Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    premium_icon Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    Crime Grafton man appears in local court and pleads guilty this week

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    News Youth With A Mission members help make festival possible

    Dalton leads Grafton to historic carnival win

    premium_icon Dalton leads Grafton to historic carnival win

    Netball NORTH Coast side wins third straight Koori title.

    Local Partners