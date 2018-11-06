Menu
Suspicious fire destroys $400,000 house

by Andrea Falvo
6th Nov 2018 9:03 AM
A FIRE that has destroyed a house worth $400,000 in Cape York is being treated as suspicious.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire fighters were alerted to the blaze on Twal Street, Napranum by police at 2.30pm.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but it's understood the Mission River house has been completely destroyed.

A police spokesman confirmed the blaze was being treated as suspicious.

It's understood police have taken a man into custody.

arson cape york fire suspicious

