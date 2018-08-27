Police: double road fatality was intentional

Only ash and tyre tracks remain at the scene of a crash that claimed two drivers' lives on the Bruce Hwy near Feluga. PICTURE: ELISABETH CHAMPION

Only ash and tyre tracks remain at the scene of a crash that claimed two drivers' lives on the Bruce Hwy near Feluga. PICTURE: ELISABETH CHAMPION

POLICE believe a horrific crash that killed Innisfail sugar truck driver Mark Walker was intentionally caused by a suicidal driver in an oncoming car.

Both Mr Walker, 59, and the 19-year-old man behind the wheel of the sedan that veered into his path died after their vehicles burst into flames.

The vehicles collided at about 11pm on Saturday night on the Bruce Hwy at Feluga, north of Tully.

A spokesman for Mr Walker's employer, Qube Logistics, said he was driving northbound when an oncoming car smashed into his bulk sugar truck, resulting in catastrophic injuries to both drivers.

Police declared the two men dead at the scene.

"The Qube Logistics FNQ truck driver involved in the accident, Mr Mark Walker, was a highly respected employee admired by management and his peers," the spokesman said.

"Mark had completed several sugar seasons for the Qube Logistics Mourilyan depot and was considered one of our most experienced vehicle operators with an unblemished traffic history.

"QL FNQ is in the process of offering professional counselling and support to all employees and Mark's family."

A Queensland Police spokesman said the 19-year-old Tully local driving the sedan was in a fight with his mother and threatened suicide shortly before the crash.

Residents of Feluga and surrounding areas reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing a "huge fireball".

The stretch of road in question has been described as a notoriously dangerous spot, although in this case it seems the quality of road would have made little difference.

Hill MP Shane Knuth said the Feluga Hotel turn-off had been hazardous for years.

"It's an accident waiting to happen," he said.

"As they turn off into Feluga, a lot of traffic has to come to a dead stop.

"There should be appropriate passing lanes there for other vehicles to go around when vehicles are turning off."

Both lanes of the highway were closed for more than 12 hours with traffic diverted to Mission Beach.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigation.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.