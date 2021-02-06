FAREWELL: Bruce’s legacy celebrated in special service Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

By 10:15am the procession of vehicles waiting for the Lawrence ferry had backed up as far as Mantons Lane. The second ferry was soon brought in to help ease the congestion.

"Bruceys clogged her up," MC Richie Williamson remarked.

But no one complained. They were all on their way to farewell a beloved community member taken too soon.

Despite the 20-minute holdup in proceedings to ensure everyone arrived, more than 1000 friends and family made the journey to Maclean Showground to farewell a "true son of the Clarence" Bruce Green.

"We all have a story about Bruce; there are thousands of them," Mr Williamson said.

"Every Christmas time he'd come into the radio station for the yearly interview and to this day I still think that they were the most listened to interviews the station did all year. Not because it was about the rodeo; everyone tuned in to see if Bruce would swear. But on the solid advice from Ferret McMahon we always had a 15-second delay just to be sure."

Multiple speakers took turns telling their favourite stories about Mr Green, from sneaky methods of reducing the price of a panel van during a car auction to learning he would become a grandfather for the first time.

"One year Bruce arranged for a mob of cattle to swim the short crossing from Riverbank Rd to Hielaman Island … what could possibly go wrong?" former Lawrence Tavern publican John Hoy said.

"The cattle swam in every direction with only two of the 30 making it across to the island. Bruce spent the next two weeks rounding up the rest, some of which ended up right across the river on Woodford Island."

Surprisingly, despite his reputation, swearing was kept to a minimum.

Bruce Green is carried onto the drought horse and dray for a lap of honour around Maclean Showground.

"Bruce believed in the four-letter-word beginning with 'F'. I know what you're all thinking, but it was actually the word 'fair'," brother Rex Green said.

"It didn't matter where he was or what organisation meeting he was at, Bruce did everything in the meaning of fairness."

"Bruce, thank you for the time I got to know you," ABCRA president Matthew Webber said as he fought back tears.

"I'm a much better person for the experience."

In a farewell only fitting for a man of his calibre, the cowboy's prayer was recited before Mr Green was taken on a lap of honour around the Maclean Showground in a draught horse and dray, driven by his son Jackson. A mounted guard of honour followed close behind by members of the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft Rodeo Association.

As Mr Green departed the arena to be privately buried at Lawrence cemetery, a whip cracked from the grandstand and lone rider George Sutherland darted down the hillside, re-enacting his beloved Man from Snowy River show.