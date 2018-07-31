FAREWELL MATE: Sergeant retires after 44 years.

LOCAL HERO: Hervey Bay police sergeant Allan Douma has retired after 44 years with the Queensland Police Service.

Alistair Brightman

FROM being attacked on-the-job to keeping the community safe day-in day-out, Sergeant Allan Douma has experienced the highs and lows of being a police officer.

After 44 years with the Queensland Police Service, yesterday he said goodbye to the shift work and welcomed retirement.

It has been a long journey for the father-of-eight to get here, he started his career in policing as a cadet at 15 years old. Joining to fulfil an ambition of helping people, he's held stints in several parts of Queensland, touching the lives of many.

He joined the Hervey Bay branch in about 2002.

"I've enjoyed the work and am going to miss the camaraderie," Sgt Douma said.

"There has been a lot of changes over the years, mainly with technology and you have many more officers to an area now."

His expertise is in liquor licencing, and he would regularly liaise with Hervey Bay venues to ensure operations were smooth.

"It's mainly isolated incidents which happen locally," Sgt Douma said.

Previously, he helped establish dry communities in other towns. He will be missed by his colleagues.

Senior Constable Mick Bleakley said Mr Douma's decades of experience had been invaluable to other officers.

"We enjoy hearing about stories from his younger days, when they didn't carry guns and had batons instead," Snr Const Bleakley said.

"Allan is a quiet achiever who has contributed a lot to the station."

Sgt Douma isn't waiting around to take advantage of his new-found freedom - he has a trip planned to the Gold Coast this weekend and can't wait to travel as much possible.

He will turn 60 in September - the age at which police officers are required to retire.