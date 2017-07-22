FAREWELL MAXY: fond memories of a colleague

The Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year awards were one of Max Godbee's creations. At the 1996 sport star awards he chats with guest Olympic equestrian Wendy Schaeffer.

MAX Godbee was the "Google It” of Sport long before we knew about Google.

If you needed to know anything about sport - who won what, when, where and how, you'd go ask Max. The answer may not have been as short and quick as you'd like but it would have been correct.

Max's knowledge and passion for Clarence Valley sport was formidable. While he was particularly passionate about surf lifesaving, horse racing, football (all codes), boxing and cricket, he championed all sport.

His respect of fellow sportspeople was enormous. He knew about blood, sweat and tears and he hugely admired those that went above and beyond ... hence the sports awards.

No one will probably ever know the huge amount of work he and his wonderful wife Lauretta put into bringing those sports awards to fruition year after year.

It is no wonder they lapsed after his retirement. A huge credit to those that resurrected the awards and especially bestowing an award in Max's honour.

Max's systematic filing is one memory of my years working with Max that stands out. He religiously cut and pasted sport stories into his many scrap reference books to be referred back to year after year.

While cadets may have been tasked with filing mainstream stories and photos (before the electronic era) Max did all of his own filing and archive preservation (with just a little assistance from Lauretta).

Max and Lauretta's wonderful working partnership was just that. They helped each other out and with the advent of technology, Lauretta regularly went to Max's aid because the "stupid computer just ate my story”.

It is a tragedy that ill health prevented what should have been a much longer retirement for them both.

Rest in peace with Lauretta dear old colleague. I hope the remote control and a typewriter is close at hand.

Fiona Smith

Former DEX journalist and sports sub editor.