FAREWELL: “Shirley loved Grafton, and Grafton loved Shirley”

BILL Dougherty's words have rung out across many funerals in Grafton over the years, but they have perhaps never been answered more definitively as they were today.

Paying tribute to former Grafton City Council mayor Shirley Adams at her funeral at Christ Church Cathedral, Mr Dougherty said his final goodbye.

"Shirley you achieved so much for us, thank you. And may you rest in peace and enjoy so much the reward you so richly deserve," he said.

With that, the bells of the cathedral struck - the midday chimes seemingly in answer to Mr Dougherty's wish.

Bill Dougherty speaks at Shirley Adams funeral at the Christ Church Cathedral.

Shirley couldn't have organised it any better.

She passed away at the age of 89 on June 28, and she was remembered today as a powerhouse of the Grafton community. She was the only woman elected to the mayoral role in the history of the city, a Jacaranda Queen and president and a national Girl Guides movement leader among the myriad roles she performed.

So involved was she in the community it was mentioned more than once at the service that to list them all would require an intermission.

Paying tribute, businessman Des Harvey said that Mrs Adams was so synonymous with the town, that whenever discussing Shirley with someone in the main street, everyone knew who he was referring to.

"It was never Shirley Who", he said. "Everyone knew who Shirley was."

There were tributes from others in the community, as fellow councillors Steve Cansdell and Richie Williamson reflected on a woman who was devoted to Grafton.

"Grafton loved Shirley, and Shirley loved Grafton," Mr Williamson said. "We may never get another person so enthusiastic about her community."

While her tales of public life are well known and celebrated, her family took the time to tell of her life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

A headshot of Shirley Adams from the order of service from her funeral.

"The Shirley you all knew was not unlike the one we knew, just ours was better," granddaughter Jessica Lambert told the audience.

"Your Shirley was delicious warm chocolate sponge cake and vanilla ice cream.

"Our Shirley was decadent chocolate mud cake, drenched in warm chocolate and raspberry sauce, topped with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.

"To us, she was all the good things and more."

Ms Lambert, speaking on behalf of Shirley's grandchildren, said her memories of her "granny" were of a woman who instilled a sense of self-worth, hard work, and inner power.

"Her achievements were amazing and inspiring, and we know that her fondest and most cherished of all was her family," Ms Lambert said.

"She was one of the kindest people you will ever meet."

Shirley Adams' granddaughter Jessica Lambert talks on behalf of Shirley's grandchildren at Shirley's funeral at the Christ Church cathedral.

Daughter Virginia Lambert said it was the greatest privilege of her life to call Shirley her mum.

"She was the epitome of grace, the light to darkness and serenity to chaos, and we will miss her always," Ms Lambert said

Shirley married husband John in the Christ Church Cathedral almost 65 years ago, and it was a fitting place for her farewell, in a building that represented the city that she loved.

Carried from the cathedral to the sounds of Amazing Grace on pipes, a guard of Girl Guides saluted her, just one of many organisations she cherished.

Lowered into the hearse, the church bells rang one more time; a final salute from the city she served with distinction to Mayor Emeritus Shirley Adams, OAM.