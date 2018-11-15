Farlow family remembers a generous man

FOND FAREWELL: The coffin of Col Farlow is carried from the St Matthew's Church in Maclean.

A WEEK after the Farlow family paid tribute to the three brothers who fought in World War I, they have again come together to commemorate the life of one of the elders of the family.

Colin Farlow passed away on November 10 aged 84, and at his funeral at a full St Matthew's Church in Maclean yesterday, his son Christopher paid tribute to the man they knew as 'Bert'.

Born on October 20, 1934, Col grew up on the family farm outside Maclean. He was a keen cricketer and tennis player, and was given great expertise in horses and rifles from his father, Light Horse Regiment member Merton.

He told how that working in partnership with his sons Col and Ron they worked hard on the family farm, but also had a camaraderie of planting and burning the cane in conjunction with family and their neighbours.

Col met his wife Valerie at his 21st birthday, and reconnected through a shared love of horses, marrying in 1965, travelling throughout NSW and Victoria watching her racehorse Kitarie win on many occasions.

And despite tragedy in the family, including the death of their six-year-old daughter in a bus accident, and the death of Val to cancer in 1997, Col showed enormous resilience for his family.

"He never complained and always looked forwards. He had a strength that few possess, even in the darkest of situations,” Christopher said.

He went on to meet Jenny McSwan on a trip to New Zealand, who Christopher said was the light of his life until he died, and paid tribute to the love and care she had shown Col.

Christopher said his father lived an uncomplicated life - his office was the farm and he loved it. He paid tribute to his resourcefulness, and ability to make do with what he had, and his work ethic.

"There isn't a barbed wire fence or tractor implement on the farm that doesn't have his blood and sweat on it. He lived through a time where safety wasn't the first objective, but getting the job done was,” Christopher said.

He said his father was generous, kind, a wicked practical joker, and lived for the betterment of his family.

"Whilst dad was very proud of his family, words can't begin to describe what he meant to all of us and how proud we are of you,” he said.

Mr Farlow was buried in the Maclean Lawn Cemetery.