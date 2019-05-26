Farm dog saved from well in dramatic rescue
JACK the kelpie was splashing and yelping down the bottom of a 20m-deep well while his owner frantically searched the farm for his missing mate.
Finally Millaa Millaa man Ricky Davis heard his dog's distressed bark and rushed over to try rescue his mate.
There was no way he was going to be able to get there alone - so he put in a call to the authorities.
This was in the early hours of Friday morning, and it did not take long for RSPCA Queensland inspectors and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services squad to turn up to the property.
Upon arrival, they learned Mr Davis had noticed his trusty kelpie was missing while he out mustering cattle.
He believed the dog had fallen into the well about 5.30am.
RSPCA Queensland spokeswoman Alex Hyndman Hill said the owner was desperately searching for Jack when he heard the awful sounds coming from the bottom of the well.
"Jack's owner was horrified to find he'd fallen into the old unused well, which was so deep he had no hope of getting him out alone," she said.
"Thanks to our inspectors and the team from QFES, Jack and Ricky were extremely lucky and obviously very grateful.
"The team of rescuers were just glad to be able to save Jack and see him walk away from the ordeal miraculously unscathed."
It was a dramatic affair involving ropes, harnesses and one very relieved tail-wagger.
Mr Davis said he now planned to board up the well to stop anything similar hapenning again.