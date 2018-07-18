Man crushed under 450kg bales of hay: Lives to tell tale

Darryl Kiepe, 43, has become a National Farm Safety Awareness advocate after surviving 450kg hay bales falling on him at a small farm between Clifton and Felton last year.

Darryl Kiepe, 43, has become a National Farm Safety Awareness advocate after surviving 450kg hay bales falling on him at a small farm between Clifton and Felton last year. Contributed

A FARM worker who survived almost one tonne of hay bales falling on him is using his experience to advocate for safer workplaces.

Darryl Kiepe, 43, was testing moisture levels in hay bales awkwardly stacked about 4m high on uneven ground when a 450kg bale fell, knocking him down in February last year.

It triggered a mini avalanche, with a second bale falling onto his chest, causing serious back, face and leg injuries.

He was airlifted from the property between Felton and Clifton to Toowoomba Hospital where doctors told him he was lucky to survive.

Mr Kiepe last month settled a WorkCover claim against his employer for a confidential figure and while he's still living with the pain of his injuries, which doctors say will never disappear entirely, he's advocating for greater awareness for workplace safety.

Darryl Kiepe, 43, has become a National Farm Safety Awareness advocate after surviving 450kg hay bales falling on him at a small farm between Clifton and Felton last year. Contributed

"There's too many little businesses, or even medium size ones, that don't have any protocols in place," Mr Kiepe said.

"Too many people are complacent."

Now a truck driver, Mr Kiepe said the WorkCover settlement would help support his Nobby-based family.

The workplace accident has stripped him of most of his physical ability which means he can no longer go kayaking with his son Jak, 9, for any length of time, but the stoic fighter is determined to live through the pain.

"It's really affected me personally," he said.

"I'm only half the bloke I used to be; I used to be able to go kayaking on the Condamine River for two hours in one direction and I can't even do it for 10 minutes now. But I'm not going to let it beat me."

With the support of law firm Maurice Blackburn, Mr Kiepe shared his story in the hope of reducing the over-representation of Queenslanders in avoidable workplace incidents.

National Farm Safety Week figures reveal the farming and agriculture sector employs about three per cent of Queenslanders, but equate for the second highest number of fatal workplace incidents in the country.

Statistics reveal there were 14 deaths on farms in Queensland last year alone.

Mr Kiepe is calling for mandatory site inductions and safety briefings at all workplaces, especially on farms - something he said lacked at the Darling Downs farm on which he suffered his injuries.

"There was no inductions, no protocols, nothing in place with the bloke I was working for," he said.

Maurice Blackburn Toowoomba office leader Allison Grimley . March 2018 Bev Lacey

Law firm backs calls for better worker protection

MAURICE Blackburn regional office leader Allison Grimley says Darryl Kiepe's story is not unique to the region.

"Sadly, all too often I see the devastating impact accidents such as these can have on rural workers, their loved ones and even the wider community - many of these events are preventable," she said.

Maurice Blackburn won Mr Kiepe's claim against his employer following a Workplace Health and Safety investigation which found the hay bales had been stacked unsafely.

Ms Grimley said a prohibition notice to rectify the unsafe practices on the farm was issued to the employer, primarily the manner in which the bales had been stacked.

Maurice Blackburn supports National Farm Safety Week which promotes safer workplaces to reduce preventable accidents.

"Farm workers are regularly required to manage or use large equipment such as tractors and quad bikes or work in unpredictable environments including working with live animals or working in isolated or remote areas, so it's important that the proper training and safety procedures are in place to protect people," she said.

The firm also supports calls for helmets to be mandatory on quad bike and the introduction of an Australasian New Car Assessment Program for the vehicles.