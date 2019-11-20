Menu
A person has died in an ATV accident in Southern Tasmania. File picture: ANDY ROGERS
Farmer dies in quad bike crash

by CHANEL KINNIBURGH and SHAUN McMANUS
20th Nov 2019 7:58 AM
AN 82-year-old Swanston man has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash on a rural property in Tasmania's Southern Midlands yesterday.

In a statement this morning, police said the farmer, who was a resident of the Swanston Rd, Swanston property, was herding sheep on a Polaris 4x4 ATV between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

 

 

Police said the man was thrown from the vehicle, which came to rest on him.

Emergency services attended the crash and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Services and Crash Investigation Services attended the scene and carried out an investigation.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

 

accident farmer farming quad bike tasmania

