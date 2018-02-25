Menu
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter lands in a paddock near the site of a tractor roll over that has injured a Clarenza farmer.
Man suffers serious leg injuries in farm accident

Tim Howard
25th Feb 2018 2:28 PM | Updated: 9:53 PM

A CLARENZA man was flown to Coffs Harbour Hospital after paramedics freed him from a tractor which had rolled onto him.

Emergency services including police, ambulance, and Westpac Rescue Helicopter were dispatched to the scene at about 2pm this afternoon.

Paramedics said the tractor had caused serious injuries to the man's legs.

Grafton Ambulance station officer Tim Bestwick said paramedics treated and stabilised the man prior to meeting the Westpac Rescue Helicopter personnel who prepared him for the flight to Coffs Harbour.

The helicopter was able to land in a paddock next to where the incident occured, and transported the man to Coffs Harbour in what they reported as a stable condition.

