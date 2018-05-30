Menu
GIANT PUMPKIN: Minden grower Tony Frohloff with his first and second place winning pumpkins that took out the RNA Giant Pumpkin Competition.
Farmer wins competition with whopping 255kg pumpkin

7th May 2019 5:00 AM

MINDEN farmer Tony Frohloff and his 254.5kg pumpkin have squashed the competition out of the veggie patch to win the Royal Queensland Show's Giant Pumpkin Competition.

Mr Frohloff had previously won the competition in 2017 and also took out second place this year with a 210kg pumpkin. He took home $1000 in prize money.

His biggest rival in the competition was his father, Geoff Frohloff, who placed third with a 169.5kg pumpkin. His father set the Ekka record in 2015 with a 261.5kg vegetable.

"It was unfortunate I had to pick my pumpkin a week early because of rot," the younger Mr Frohloff said.

"If it was left on the vine for another week like planned, I might now be the record holder.

"I'm still happy with how big I managed to get the pumpkin considering the very dry growing conditions this year - some days I spent an hour and a half watering it."

The giant pumpkin competition is one of the Ekka's most iconic agricultural events, dating back to the very first show in 1876.

Some of the giant pumpkins will roll back into the Brisbane Showgrounds in August, to be displayed in the Agricultural Hall presented by seqwater during Ekka.

Those who want to try their luck next year can sign up for some free Giant Atlantic Pumpkin seeds at the show.

RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou said it was great to see the passion from growers in the competition.

