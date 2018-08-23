Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One year old Archie Carmichael needed no encouragement to get stuck into a basket of Strawberries at Strawberry Fields at Palmview. Picture: Lachie Millard
One year old Archie Carmichael needed no encouragement to get stuck into a basket of Strawberries at Strawberry Fields at Palmview. Picture: Lachie Millard
News

Farmers call for help as strawberry glut strikes

by Chris Honnery
23rd Aug 2018 3:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STRAWBERRY growers are sending out an SOS call - save our strawberries.

An excess of strawberries has led to a produce glut, with punnet prices dropping to as low as $1.

Despite being a win for consumers, it has forced supermarkets to reject more strawberries from farmers, meaning that thousands are going to waste.

Queensland Strawberry Growers Association president Luigi Coco said it was Australian's short-term grocery shopping habits that was causing the problem.

One year old Archie Carmichael needed no encouragement to get stuck into a basket of Strawberries at Strawberry Fields at Palmview. Picture: Lachie Millard
One year old Archie Carmichael needed no encouragement to get stuck into a basket of Strawberries at Strawberry Fields at Palmview. Picture: Lachie Millard

"A lot of people tend to point the finger at the big two supermarkets when it comes to food wastage, it's something we hear about all the time as farmers," he said.

"However, it's Australia's short-term grocery shopping habits that are really hitting Aussie farmers where it hurts."

Queensland Strawberries are calling on consumers to spend $10 on strawberries to help reduce wastage.

"For just 10 bucks per household, Australians can turn the tide on the war on waste," Mr Coco said.

Kiara Carmichael with sons Patrick 3, and Owen 2, like to get creative with their strawberries. Picture: Lachie Millard
Kiara Carmichael with sons Patrick 3, and Owen 2, like to get creative with their strawberries. Picture: Lachie Millard

"You'll be helping out our farmers, the environment and jump-starting change in the way the Australian produce market functions - and all the while, you and the family will be enjoying quality strawberries for months to come."

He said consumers could freeze their strawberries to save them from going to waste or to make oven-dried strawberry chips.

Sunshine Coast resident Kiara Carmichael said her family were big strawberry eaters.

"We most definitely love eating strawberries," she said.

"Any chance we get we'll pick up a punnet. We get a bit creative with them as well and made vegan strawberry ice cream last week."

agriculture farmers farming rural strawberries strawberry glut

Top Stories

    Scammer defrauds $500,000 to support Asian girlfriends

    premium_icon Scammer defrauds $500,000 to support Asian girlfriends

    Crime "You made a choice in adopting a lifestyle to enjoy the adulation and affection of Filipino and Thai women at the expense of your employer."

    If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist...

    premium_icon If it walks like a racist, talks like a racist...

    Opinion Australia is in denial about its true colours

    Man jailed for act of indecency in child approach

    premium_icon Man jailed for act of indecency in child approach

    Crime 12-year-old girl approached while she waited for the bus.

    Speed makes final decision on coaching future

    premium_icon Speed makes final decision on coaching future

    Rugby League REBELS miss out on signature of Group 2 'supercoach'.

    Local Partners