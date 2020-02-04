Farmers focus on solutions

Wendy Panache talks to primary producers forum. Her property runs adjacent to NSW State Forest and is pushing for Forestry Corp to contribute to the cost of fences destroyed by recent bushfires.

PRIMARY producers from around the Clarence came together to discuss issues affecting them and strategies to move forward.

Last Friday about 40 farmers, rural landholders and government representatives from areas from as far Billys Creek and Rappville, discussed strategies that could help improve life on the land.

Hosted by Clarence Valley Food Inc (CVFI), the event took the form of a workshop with participants writing down the issues affecting them, immediate needs, solutions and suggestions on how Clarence Valley Council could spend the $1 million in drought infrastructure funding.

Clarence Valley Food Inc will now take the information gathered and present it to different levels of government including the NSW Agriculture Minister, Adam Marshall.

CVFI president Debrah Novak said she had secured a commitment from the Minister that he would meet with the group to discuss the state of the industry as it comes to terms with the impact of both bushfire and drought.

Ms Novak said it was heartwarming to see so many farmers – some of which come from families who had worked the land for generations – at the event and the amount of information gathered was “impressive”.

Billys Creek farmers Barry and Rhona Hunt came along to get to know other producers in the region and they both appreciated the diverse range of ideas to come out of the forum.

Their Boer goat stud narrowly avoided being burnt out by fire and the pair were hoping to share ideas, recognising that sometimes “the most abstract ideas can be the ones that help”.

“I found it to be a really positive vibe, the way people were able to speak up, I was really impressed,” Ms Hunt said.

“I really liked the opportunity that we all had to put down ideas and the fact the committee will bring them all up (with the minister) and present them as they are.”

While there were a broad range of issues raised, there were two in particular – the management of National Parks and prescribed burning which came up a number of times.

Many suggested there needed to be a change in the way national parks were managed, by allowing certain areas to be opened to grazing and making a more concerted effort to reduce fuel loads within them.

With regards to prescribed burns, many attendees wanted to see local farmers being given more control to conduct burns on their own property and a concerted effort toward introducing mosaic burning practices which included local indigenous groups.

Rappville landowner Wendy Pannach spoke to the group about her petition calling on the State Government to change legislation which exempts Forestry Corp from contributing to the cost of preplacing fencing after fires.

Her property was burnt out in October and while her other neighbours contributed to the cost of replacing fences under the Dividing Fences Act, Forestry Corp did not.