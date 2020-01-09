Farmers urged to help farmers

WHILE farmers face challenges across the country, some are digging deep to help those affected by bushfires.

A Bushfire Appeal Fund has been started by NSW Farmers which aims to help farmers donate fodder to those struggling after the devastating loss from bushfire.

The organisation is now collecting information on fodder donations to sent to Rural Aid and is urging farmers that are in the position to donate fodder to call the NSW Farmers Member Service Centre.

The fund was established under the NSW Farmers Natural Disaster Relief Fund, which is used to support farmers in NSW affected by bushfires, floods, or drought.

NSW Farmers President James Jackson said the large span of bushfires in NSW has further depleted pasture and fodder resources already stretched by a prolonged drought.

“These fires have burned almost five million hectares in NSW alone, that is larger than the size of the Netherlands,” he said.

“The impact on our wildlife, vegetation and animals has been devastating.

“Around 9000 farms in NSW have been impacted and on top of all that, many farmers have lost pastures and stored forage and are in urgent need of fodder to help keep animals alive.”

“We also need to be mindful that the impact on horticultural operations will be extensive as well. The fires have impacted a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in NSW, from oyster sheds on the south coast to apple orchards in Batlow and Bilpin.”

NSW Farmers is working with government agencies and rural charities including Rural Aid to start to plan the transition from emergency assistance to recovery support.

Farmers who may be able to donate fodder can contact the NSW Farmers Member Service Centre on 1300 794 000 or visit www.nswfarmers.org.au/ndrf.