Farming rollover rounds out horror weekend

A FARMING incident has added to a busy weekend for emergency services and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter this weekend.

Sunday afternoon, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a property at Lawrence but diverted to Grafton Hospital to meet a paramedic ambulance carrying a 74 year old male trapped in a side by side farm buggy that had rolled over.

He suffered chest and arm fractures and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital.for further treatment.

The helicopter was tasked from Tamworth due to the Lismore aircraft being utilised for two medical missions earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, the Lismore helicopter was tasked to an incident where a 61-year-old motorcyclist collided with a kangaroo 5km southwest of Grafton. Reports indicated the patient was in a critical condition with head and chest injuries and was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

This helicopter was diverted from a medical pickup from Maclean Hospital where an 82-year-old cardiac patient was to be picked up from the hospital and flown to Gold Coast University Hospital cardiac unit.

The pickup at Maclean Hospital came just a day after NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian visited Maclean Hospital to offer $400,000 for the rebuilding of the hospital's helipad.

The helipad, which was closed last year as it didn't meet new safety and size standards required will be rebuilt in the government's next term, with the $350,000 shortfall to be made from a bequeath from the Sheehan estate.

The helicopter had been forced to land on the oval beneath the hospital, or even as far away as the Palmers Island airstrip while the helipad was out of commission.

Finally, on Friday night, a man was transported to Princess Alexandria Hospital after his car left the road at Palmers Island, ending up at rest in a paddock around 50m away.

He was reported as being in an unstable condition, and police investigators were on the scene for much of Saturday morning.