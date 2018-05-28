Controversial woman coming to Australia

Lauren Southern has been banned from the UK. What will Aussies think of her?

TWO Canadian far-right political commentators just announced an upcoming speaking tour of Australia.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux will hold events in Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland this July.

The announcement comes six months after controversial alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos toured Australia in December last year.

Far-right activist and journalist Southern previously worked for Rebel Media - the same media organisation former Labor leader Mark Latham previously worked with - until leaving in 2017 to become a self-professed "independent journalist".

In March this year, she was controversially banned from entering the UK after previously distributing "racist material" outside a restaurant in the English town of Luton in February.

They just locked me out and said "au revoir"... Officially banned from UK for "racism".. doing fine though, all the cool people are being banned anyway 😉



Need to gather my thoughts and call family. Interrogation story is pretty crazy though. Will tell it soon. pic.twitter.com/mARtkyZKFm — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) March 12, 2018

Southern displayed flyers reading "Allah is a Gay God" and "Allah is trans" before being forced to stop by the British police. She defended herself by claiming the stunt was part of a social experiment.

In a video posted on Twitter, she said she was trying to prove Islam to be a homophobic religion by provoking British Muslims with signs that overlaid Islamic symbols with LGBT pride flags.

"Border Force has the power to refuse entry to an individual if it is considered that his or her presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good," a Home Office spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

At the time of the controversy, British political commentator Katie Hopkins tweeted what appeared to be a letter to Southern notifying her of her refusal of entry.

Dear @AmberRuddHR - you have detained @Lauren_Southern in Calais and prevented her entering the U.K. She is a Christian Conservative. You have sided with Islamists of Luton. You need to make better decisions ma’am. pic.twitter.com/rpAgSEwLI3 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) March 12, 2018

And last year she was in more hot water when she was detained by the Italian Coast Guard for attempting to obstruct search-and-rescue boats looking to assist shipwrecked migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

The government desperately don't want a rag tag team of 20yr olds investigating activities in the Med. What are they afraid of? — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) July 24, 2017

Molyneux, 51, also doesn't shy away from weighing in on controversial subjects. He has almost one million subscribers on his YouTube account.

The self-published author has around 780,000 YouTube subscribers to his channel where he posts videos on some of his favourite subjects - Western civilisation, Islam, feminism and political correctness. Titles of his videos include "The Rise and Fall of Western Culture" and "The State of Masculinity".

He has also uploaded feature-length videos voicing his opinions on the fall of the Roman Empire, immigration, Karl Marx and Bill Cosby.

Trump supporter Stefan Molyneux formerly worked in the software industry.

In announcing the tour, Southern said: "Australia is a fascinating situation for both of us, because it really seems that you guys are at a crossroad. Do you want to retain your culture? … Or, will the boats keep coming?

"Will you become another victim of multiculturalism? Who knows what the future of Australia holds. But hopefully, we can bring some of the facts to make those decisions."

It is yet to be seen if Southern and Molyneux bring the same level of mayhem as Milo Yiannopoulos brought last year, when violent demonstrations broke out outside his speaking venues. Hundreds of police attended the clashes between left-wing protesters and supporters of the far-right figure, with some officers having to use capsicum spray to subdue rioters.