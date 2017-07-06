Fascinating fashions turn heads on Westlawn Day

BOLD: Amie Want and her striking fascinator won the Westlawn Finance Black and Gold Fashions on the Field.

A BEAUTIFUL black, white and gold fascinator made Amie Want stand out among the crowd and take out the top title of the Westlawn Finance Black and Gold Fashions on the Field.

"I'm rapt (to be best dressed), it's awesome," she said. "I like to be out there and do something different, get dressed up and it's something you don't get to do in Grafton very often."

Ms Want is a regular in the Fashions on the Field at the July Racing Carnival, so when it comes time to picking an outfit, she's got a lot to choose from.

"When you do it a lot, you have a selection to choose from, so you just kind of mix and match and pick bits and pieces up as you go through and put it all together at the end," she said.

"(My fascinator) is from Sonlia Millinery, they are one of Australia's leading milliners, they are based up near Cairns."

While Ms Want loves to dress up on race day, she also loves the opportunity to see the horses.

"I have show horses ... we've got a racehorse spelling and agistment property in Lawrence," she said.

"I love everything about horses, I ride all the time."

While Ms Want was the winner, Charles Doggett was the star of the show, being the only male entering the Fashions on the Field competition.

Mr Doggett was asked by an activities co-ordinator from Whiddon (aged-care facility) to accompany a resident into the competition.

"I thought I was going to be out here just to stand with one of the ladies from Whiddon," Mr Doggett said.

"But when I got around the corner here, there were no ladies, only all these other (contestants)."

Despite being put on the spot, Mr Doggett had a wonderful time in the competition.

"I thought the ladies were all beautiful," he said.

"One of the Filipino ladies, I play golf with her husband, so he will give me hell."

Mr Doggett isn't a stranger to horse racing, being a part-owner of one of Grafton's favourite horses, Charlie Bear.

"I've got an interest in a couple of horses," he said.

"Ours unfortunately couldn't run today, it didn't get a draw, Barely Thinking in the first race, hopefully it will run on Sunday.

"(Charlie Bear) is going to run on cup day hopefully.

"This one that was going to run this morning is quite a good horse I think, Barely Thinking, it's a half sister to Charlie Bear."