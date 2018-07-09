Fashion brings our best dressed

Michelle Page has been a big part of the fashions at the July Carnival since 2004.

THE JULY Racing Carnival is a chance for everyone to dress up but for Michelle Page, who is regularly riding horses, working with cattle and spending time on her family's Heifer Station, race week sees her trade her work jeans and jumpers for something a little more sophisticated.

Mrs Page won her first fashions event at the July Carnival in 2004 taking out Best Dressed Lady but that was only the beginning of a love affair with the fashions on the field event.

Remembering that first competition, Mrs Page said everyone was lined up on the racecourse finishing line in front of the grandstand during those years, waiting to hear the results.

"It was very nerve wracking,” she said. "I don't think many people were dressing up back then, or even going in it. I don't think the fashions were like they are now.”

The change, Mrs Page believed, has occurred since Grafton Shoppingworld took over the running and sponsorship of the fashion event in 2008. "I also think it's just people taking pride in themselves and because they don't dress up as much as they used to,” she said. "(The July Racing Carnival) is now that excuse to dress up and to put in more of an effort into what you look like. "Grafton's fashions on field are also more well known, we are getting a lot of other people from different towns coming here to take part in the competition.”

Since securing her first title 15 years ago, Mrs Page has taken out a few more categories and prizes since then, including Best Dressed Contemporary winner in 2016 and runner-up Lady of the Carnival in 2014. "I thought I had a chance the year I was in my black and white dress,” she said.

"I thought 'I've got a good chance', there were so many people who put so much into getting dressed up.”

Mrs Page said competing in the fashions competitions helped her gain the confidence to get on stage and perform at local theatres. "I found that my confidence would go up each time I was on stage,” she said.

"If other people aren't feeling confident doing something like that, it can help give you a boost whether you win anything or not. It's nice just to be part of the event.”

Preparing for that moment on stage doesn't come together in a few days, for Mrs Page it takes almost six months of planning, shopping and trying to find the right pieces such is the attention to detail she applies. "I do start thinking about (what I'm going to wear) at the beginning of the year, and then I look around Grafton.

You do sometimes have to look other places too and online. Sometimes I go to visit my mother down south and find something in Canberra or Wagga Wagga.

"It does take a bit of time, and then this week it's about pulling it all together to get it just right.”

Mrs Page had planned to enter the Optus Lady of the Carnival on Sunday, but things didn't quite fall into place. "I'm pretty sure I'll enter Thursday for the (Red Hot Hair) Best Dressed Lady,” she said.

The seasoned fashions competitor was given a new role this year when asked to join Lisa Dougherty in judging the Westlawn Finance Black and Gold Fashions on the Field.

"You feel like people have the confidence in us to make the right decision,” she said.

"It was a really nice privilege and makes all those years of being involved in the fashions worth it.”

Mrs Page said the winner they chose on Westlawn race day, Adelaide Zietsch, was a stand-out. "There was no one else. Her umbrella just added something extra to her outfit.”

Despite her love of fashion, Mrs Page said the carnival is also a wonderful time for Grafton.

"I love getting together with people, it's a very social time,” she said.

"I love the horses too, and making a small punt. The whole atmosphere of the week is fantastic.”

Grafton Cup Best Dressed

1998 - Joanne Tozer

1999 - Annette Brotherson

2000 - Lindy McIntosh

2001 - Kathy Smith

2002 - Trish Dougherty

2003 - Trisha Ward

2004 - Michelle Page

2005 - Rochelle Pereira

2006 - Eliza Green

2007 - Pam Gray

2008 - Myra James

2009 - Kimberly Moss

2010 - Myra Prichett

2011 - Donna Napier

2012 - Shannon Small

2013 - Celina Symons

2014 - Amber Toms

2015 - Lauretta Lewis

2016 - Lindsay Corbett

2017 - Angela Carroll

Ladies of the Carnival

2009 - Samantha Campbell

2010 - Michelle Everson

2011 - Elyan Shotbolt

2012 - Elanna Browning

2013 - Emma Binns

2014 - Kimberley Cootes

2015 - Renee Adams

2016 - Amelia Carson

2017 - Lauretta Lewis