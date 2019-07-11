Fashion fit for royalty takes out gents' title

A tip of the hat by best dressed gent Dr Peter Goldman with runner-up Kurt Bloomer.

A tip of the hat by best dressed gent Dr Peter Goldman with runner-up Kurt Bloomer. Adam Hourigan

IT WAS good enough for a race day at the famed Royal Ascot and Dr Peter Goldman's classic ensemble of a top hat with tails was more than enough to secure him the title of Best Dressed Gent at this year's Grafton Cup Fashions on the Field.

Dr Goldman said he was thrilled to claim the top prize for men's fashion at this year's July Carnival, sponsored by Connor, but only decided to enter the competition the night before the race day.

"I've got the top hat and tails, which I wore at Royal Ascot last week for Ladies' Day,” he said.

"To win was fantastic. I was coaxed into it Wednesday night by some of my friends. I was intending to wear my top hat and tails anyway but to enter the field I wasn't really intending on that.”

A former Grafton-based obstetrician, who spent 20 years in the area until 1991, Dr Goldman said he had a special connection to many people he met at Clarence River Jockey Club: he was there on the day they were born.

"I've delivered many of the people here at the races today,” he said.

"It's a great feeling seeing some of these faces again.”