Fashion flair goes beyond city crowd

LADY IN BLUE: Grafton racegoer Angela Carroll took out Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady on Grafton Cup Day 2017 in a stunning Alice McCall dress and custom-made mllinery to match. Clair Morton

RACING fashion is having a bit of a moment. Thanks to social media apps like Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest, racing fashion enthusiasts have been able to connect, support and share ideas more than ever before.

As a consequence we are seeing trends that would normally stay within metro areas make their way to regional racing carnivals across Australia - Grafton being no exception.

Take the stunning Lady of the Carnival winner for 2017 Lauretta Lewis. Wearing a beautiful pale blue Talulah dress or what is often referred to as the "Jen dress" after Jennifer Hawkins wore it for Oaks Day 2016, paired with a stunning boater, it was a fashion moment that only a couple of years prior wouldn't be seen in Grafton.

It's an evolution that has been most welcome by Fashions on the Field (FOTF) participants and observers. Go to Facebook and Instagram and you can find pages and hashtags dedicated to FOTF. Follow It's all about the Sash, Fashion fillies, On Track On Trend, Milano Imai Field Fashion, and you will get a glimpse of what's trending trackside across the country and access tips on what to wear to our own carnival.

What you will notice when browsing FOTF images is that racing fashion is fun. It's an opportunity to express yourself. How often do we get to dress up and wear millinery? So why not make the most of it.

But while expressing your individual flair, there are a few rules you should keep in mind. Firstly it's a winter carnival, so dress accordingly. It's good to take risks with your fashion, but let's not make it with a high hemline.

Millinery should be felts, furs or leather, while sinamay should be saved for springtime. For me, closed-in shoes and hosiery are essential for a winter carnival. Being in Grafton, our winters can be very mild, so think about layers, so you can adjust to the weather throughout the day. Regulars to the carnival will tell you that once the sun falls behind the public stand, the temperature drops and you will be glad to have a coat with you.