Fashion, fun and some foolishness for festival

YOU'D usually go to a car dealership to see the latest models and display, and it was no different for the Jacaranda Fashion Parade.

Held again in the middle of sponsor Grafton Toyota's main showroom, the models were Jacaranda candidates past and present along with some family members lending a helping hand, and even a bare chest or two along the way.

Junior Queen Candidate Holly Blundell shows her style Courtney McKew

This is the second year that Grafton Toyota and the Junior Queen Candidate directors have worked together on the fashion parade, with a special purple carpet put out as a runway, as the crowd enjoyed glasses of bubbles and canapes as a precursor to the shwocase of local fashion.

Numbers were up from last year which is an indicator that the public loved this event last year and the support and positive feedback from the public this year has been overwhelming

Things were a little less serious for the male models. Courtney McKew

Year after year candidates say they are really looking forward to the fashion parade, so this is not only a fantastic event for Jacaranda candidates to be involved with but also a great Jacaranda fundraiser.

Dealer Principal of Grafton Toyota Michael Anstee said they were proud to again support the festival, and recently extended their gold sponsorship of the Jacaranda Festival to 2018.