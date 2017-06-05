Fashion parade for good cause

ON THE CATWALK: Sandra Bradbury, Christine Sparre, Eileen Donaldson, Diane Marynissen, Dianne Want and Pam Fraser were models for the fashion parade.

THE ladies of the Maclean Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary strutted their stuff on the catwalk in a fashion parade for a good cause last week.

Enjoyed by 112 ladies, a total of $1861 was raised towards paying for a lymphedema machine, which Maclean District Hospital recently ordered.

There was a good range of pre-loved clothing in a wide variety of styles, colours and sizes, all of which were available for purchase at $5 per piece.

There was another rack of clothing for sale as well and the auxiliary would like to thank the Well Spring Op Shop in Yamba for donating all the items. Also thanks to Margie who sorted it and chose the items to display.

The afternoon tea was delicious and the president, Sandra Bradbury, thanked the members who worked in the kitchen, those who supplied the food and everyone who attended the parade.

The ladies fortunate enough to win raffle prizes were Lorraine Seale, Joy Lauder, Kath Knox and Betty Chapman. A large number of lucky door prizes were also distributed. Thank you to Val Bofinger, who donated a beautiful homespun merino/cross shawl for the raffle.

Although the models were volunteers, they paraded with all the aplomb of professionals. Thank you Sandra Bradbury, Christine Sparre, Eileen Donaldson, Diane Marynissen, Dianne Want and Pam Fraser for doing such a good job.

Thank you also to Aleda Morley who helped dress the models and to Rhonda Shaw who was an excellent compere.

Finally, the help and support of the staff at the community centre was much appreciated.