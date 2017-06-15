Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

THE latest winter fashions will be on the runway ahead of the Maclean Cup when the Maclean Bowling Club hosts its fashion parade and High Tea in the club's auditorium from 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Taking part in the parade for the first time, new Maclean fashion store Heart Space partner Theresa Brook said she was excited to be a part of the show.

"It's all a new thing to us, so I'm excited to be able to express our creative flair," she said.

"We're very much looking forward to going, it should be a great fun day and I can't wait for the community to see what we have.

Ms Brook said Heart Space was looking to show a versatility in clothing and the ability to dress up a casual outfit as well as dress it down.

Back for its second year, parade organiser Tamara Bendeich said the event will raise money for the Maclean Hospital Auxiliary and the CV Family and Domestic Violence Committee.

"Our food and decorations were donated by some very lovely ladies who wanted to help us out so we can donate more money to the charities," she said.

"The function will be catered for by Joy Allen who has donated her time and ingredients and the Maclean Women's Bowling Club ladies have also donated their time and expertise to decorating the tables and Club's auditorium."

Vicki Gulaptis will once again MC the event and ladies are encouraged to attend in their race attire.

Tickets are $30 per person and seating is limited. Tables will not be reserved this year. There will be raffles and lucky door prizes as well as cocktails and cheese platters in the Club's dining room in the evening for those who wish to turn the afternoon into an evening.

Contact the Club on 6645 3711 for more information or see bar staff to get your ticket before they sell out.