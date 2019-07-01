FASHION STAKES: who wore black and gold best?

Westlawn Black and Gold Fashions winner Amie Want with her two-year-old son Cody Want, who ran second in the 0-3 years category.

MOVING Westlawn Race Day to a weekend proved to be a masterstroke as the Clarence River Jockey Club enjoyed excellent attendance numbers for the July Carnival opener yesterday.

The racing planets aligned for the prelude meeting's weekend debut, with sunny blues skies and a relaxed family atmosphere proving to be an irresistible combination for locals out to enjoy a big day out.

Black and Gold fashion was again front and centre with an increase of young entries thanks to the holiday-friendly timetable.

Around 60 children, from those still yet to walk right through to teenage fashionistas, were decked out in the corporate colours of the family-owned instutition we know as Westlawn.

Even at aged three, category winner Lucy Ana Corbett chose her own outfit from the pieces laid out by her mum Melanie, her very sunny sunglasses wooing Westlawn staff and judges Casey Bale and Jacinta Smithers. Four-year-old Maya Barnes also selected her own head piece to clinch first place in her category. "She wants to follow in her big sister Ari's fashion footsteps" mum Renae said.

Fourteen-year-old Laneah Williams took out first place in 8-17 years division, her City Beach/Cotton On combo a winner. "I like going to support local events but this is the first time I've been in the fashions."

In the adults' competitions, around 25 women competed for the top three prizes with the overall winner fashion regular Amie Want who shone in her yellow tailored dress and constrasting black accessories.

Judges Lisa Doughtery and Michelle Page said it was nice to see creative winter choices in black and gold. "It can be tricky when there's a theme but many were still able to pull together a classic race look. I think it came down to details like appropriate footwear with our decisions."

CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said the club was extremely happy with the shift to Sunday.

"The day still has family atmosphere but we've never seen punter numbers like this when it was held on the Thursday."

He said year on year the Westlawn Race Day had seen an increase of 75per cent in spectator numbers.

"We truly think it's been a wonderful outcome and the decision (to run Sunday) has been embraced by Graftonians," he said.

"We'll certainly be talking to Racing NSW and think the day will be locked in."

Westlawn Black and Gold Fashions on the Field winners

Children's categories

0-3 years: 1st Lucy Ana Corbett, 3. 2nd Cody Want, 2. 3rd Jadelyn Hindon, 3.

4-7 years: 1st Maya Barnes, 4. 2nd Tennyson Yager, 7. 3rd Xanthea Catt, 5.

8-17 years: 1st Laneah Williams, 14. 2nd Trinity Yager, 8. 3rd Chantell Claydon, 9.

Adults

1st: Amie Want. 2nd: Adelaide Ziestch. 3rd: Beth Landrigan.

Spirit of Westlawn: Yager family.