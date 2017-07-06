UPDATE: The latest fashion results from Westlawn Prelude Day

VICKI and MICHAEL FINLAYSON with MELISSA HAYES: Because you don't have a lot of opportunities to do so.

WITH it's black and gold theme, free admission and free kids activities, the Westlawn Finance Prelude Day is the perfect way to get the July Carnival started.

The children are the stars of the races today, perfectly timed for the first week of the school holidays.

With around 50 kids between the ages of zero and 17 turning up to show off their adorable black and gold styles.

However adults aren't left out, with senior fashion on show later this afternoon.

On the track, The Grafton Cup Prelude race gives trainers a chance to book themselves a spot in the coveted Grafton Cup while the John Carlton gives trainers a chance to make the Ramornie Handicap. Who knows, we might see another Rednav again this year?

The Daily Examiner will be live later this afternoon from the track covering the rest of the fashions, so tune in to Facebook to catch all the action live!

Why do you love to dress up for the races?

LEANNE DONNELLY, STEPHANIE EGGINS AND MADDI CORBETT: It's a nice day out and it makes you feel good. Caitlan Charles