Fast and the Furious in the Clarence Valley?

One might think a scene from the Fast and the Furious was unfolding in Grafton this morning as multiple rally cars zoomed along Fitzroy Street. Instead a bigger cause was at hand for the hot rods.

The 2017 Bullrush Rally is a charity super car event in which participants travel 1100km from Sydney to Brisbane to raise funds for the Variety Children's Charity. Think Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Audis, BMWs and other luxury cars making their way up the coast.

Rally cars revved their way through the streets of Grafton as part of the 2017 Bush Rush Rally raising money for the Variety Children's Charity. Bill North

Day one kicked off on Tuesday with five overnight stops in the Hunter Valley, Coffs Harbour and the Gold Coast.