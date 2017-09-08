24°
News

Fast and the Furious in the Clarence Valley?

Jenna Thompson
by

One might think a scene from the Fast and the Furious was unfolding in Grafton this morning as multiple rally cars zoomed along Fitzroy Street. Instead a bigger cause was at hand for the hot rods. 

The 2017 Bullrush Rally is a charity super car event in which participants travel 1100km  from Sydney to Brisbane to raise funds for the Variety Children's Charity. Think Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Audis, BMWs and other luxury cars making their way up the coast.

Rally cars revved their way through the streets of Grafton as part of the 2017 Bush Rush Rally raising money for the Variety Children's Charity.
Rally cars revved their way through the streets of Grafton as part of the 2017 Bush Rush Rally raising money for the Variety Children's Charity. Bill North

Day one kicked off on Tuesday with five overnight stops in the Hunter Valley, Coffs Harbour and the Gold Coast.   

Related Items

Topics:  bullrush rally grafton

Grafton Daily Examiner
LYNETTE DALEY VERDICT: Vindication, relief for family

LYNETTE DALEY VERDICT: Vindication, relief for family

More than six years after her violent death on a beach near Iluka, the family of Lynette Daley are feeling vindicated after guilty verdicts for two men.

Pies destroyed as eating competition begins

DOWN THE HATCH: The famous Hanks Kitchen pie eating contest kicked off again with Amanda Daffey, Matt Elkerton Jason Disson and Brett Edwards having a crack in the first heat.

Could you finish two pies in under 47 seconds?

Clarence Valley breaks into top 3 spot

Chris Zaffis surfing in a playful two-foot break at Pippi Beach, Yamba.

Clarence Valley town earns top 3 spot on Expedia

Bitter-sweet finish for Bobcats season at NCF awards

AWARD WINNERS: At the recent North Coast Football awards presentation Jarred Doyle was named Player of the Year and Dennis Mavridis won Coach of the Year.

Club takes home Coach and Player of the Year awards

Local Partners