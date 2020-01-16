Popular discounter seeks owner for proposed Grafton store

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Solly Stanton of Silly Solly’s discounter is seeking a licensee for a new Grafton store

ASPIRING business owners have the chance to take on a new challenge with the impending arrival of Queensland discounter Silly Solly's on Grafton streets.

Discount retail giant Solly Stanton has expanded his Queensland brand after its rebirth in the Sunshine state in 2017. Now with stores throughout NSW and eyeing spots in Victoria Mr Stanton has opened 18 stores in the last two years, and he wants to bring his self-proclaimed "retail revolution" to Grafton.

Mr Stanton said he has a location in mind for the discount outlet and had begun looking for a licencee to take on the business.

"It's not like being a franchisee, the owner gets to run their store," Mr Stanton said.

"They get the chance to be their own boss."

Mr Stanton said the company known for selling nothing over $5 was all about keeping things simple and easy for the consumer.

"We want our customers to save money and to live better," he said.

"We want to make life simple for people. Retail now really is the people's business."

The discounter will stock a myriad things from food to toys, clothes and cleaning products, gardening gear, kitchenware and hardware.

Mr Stanton said the brand aimed to keep things simple and cater to their consumers in a rapidly and ever changing industry.

"Retail is all about change," Mr Stanton said.

Mr Stanton said the store's low price point ensured strong competition with its online counterparts. As for a consumer shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products, Mr Stanton said it was an area the company were beginning to tackle.

He said they had brought in eco-friendly packaging for some items and were having further discussions with suppliers.

Mr Stanton encouraged anyone interested in becoming a licensee to call him on 0419 666 333 or email solly@sillysollys.com.au