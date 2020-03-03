Fast-paced Super 8s gets underway after false start

Pat Phillips shows a straight seam during The Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s third round clash between South Grafton HS and McAuley CC.

SCHOOL CRICKET: After a series of weather-induced delays the 2020 Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s Cricket competition finally gets underway this afternoon.

Off the back of a successful inaugural season in 2019, the Tuesday night 8-a-side format has expanded to include Under-14s this year.

McAuley Catholic College will face off with South Grafton High across all three divisions at McKittrick Park, with Under-14s starting at 4pm, Open Girls at 5.30pm and Open Boys at 7pm.

McAuley goes into the Open Boys as defending champions, but no longer have the services of key duo Eli Fahey and Ben Shipman.

Meanwhile, the inexperienced South Grafton High outfit is another year older and wiser and will be keen to cause an upset.

The tournament was originally scheduled to start on February 18 before round one was postponed to February 25. However, continued wet conditions forced the opening round to be abandoned, with South Grafton High sharing the points with Grafton High across all three grades.

Next week will see grand final replays in both Open Boys and Open Girls when Grafton High takes on McAuley, with Grafton High defending the Open Girls title.

The top two ranked teams in each division will progress to meet in the grand finals on March 17.