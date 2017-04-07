23°
News

Fast sell broadband

By John Rolfe - EXCLUSIVE | 7th Apr 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Federal Government has urged the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to investigate whether Telstra and Optus have broken the law by selling pricey NBN access for speeds they knew couldn't be achieved.

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield has also given ACCC boss Rod Sims the green light to recruit thousands of households for a massive broadband monitoring program that will reveal the reliability and actual speeds households are getting on different providers' most popular plans.

In a letter sent to Mr Sims last week, Senator Fifield said retailers of NBN services knew the technical capability and congestion level for each line they offered for sale, so it was concerning that some may not have disclosed realistic broadband performance to their customers. It was potentially misleading, he said.

The letter then refers to a series of complaints about Telstra and Optus before requesting the ACCC investigate whether the retailers have been "delivering the broadband speeds they offer to affected end users, and whether their practices are consistent with their obligations under the Australian Consumer Law".

Will the ACCC be looking into the National Broadband Network speeds promised by the telcos?
Will the ACCC be looking into the National Broadband Network speeds promised by the telcos?

One of the complaints the Minister's letter raises is by Perth man James Loppolo, who bought Telstra's "super-fast" NBN package touting download speeds of up to 100 Megabits per second. He sometimes gets just 0.2Mbps.

Mr Loppolo said the poor performance wasn't just Telstra's fault. The nbn co bandwidth charge was too high, so retailers weren't buying enough, leading to the congestion problems he and tens of thousands of others experience every evening.

"There needs to be an end-to-end investigation," Mr Loppolo, a software developer, said.

But Senator Fifield told News Corp Australia: "Retailers should be providing what they need to provide to give effect to the undertakings they've made to customers." And the nbn co bandwidth charge was coming down, he added.

A Telstra spokesman said it wasn't aware of the letter but would "play a part in the ongoing industry conversations on the matter".

An Optus spokeswoman said it didn't make speed guarantees and each speed tier it offered was "not indicative of the speed that customers will experience at all times".

It's understood the ACCC's response to the Minister's request will be partly based on what emerges from the new broadband monitoring program, which Senator Fifield will formally approve today.

From left, Page MP Kevin Hogan, Minister for Communication Mitch Fifield, and Michael Marom from Telstra.
From left, Page MP Kevin Hogan, Minister for Communication Mitch Fifield, and Michael Marom from Telstra. Cathy Adams

As first revealed by News Corp Australia last month, the ACCC will shortly seek about 4000 volunteers prepared to have a probe attached to their modem or router to track dropouts as well as downloading, uploading and streaming performance.

Recruits' data is likely to be turned into quarterly reports comparing the three most popular speed packages - 25, 12 and 100 Mbps - offered by providers including Telstra, Optus, TPG and iiNet.

Meanwhile, Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman Judi Jones yesterday said she would meet with the Minister in two weeks to discuss his request for improved broadband complaints reporting. Senator Fifield told News Corp Australia he wanted consumer gripes about retailers and the nbn split to improve transparency and accountability.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  accc federal government nbn optus telstra

Grafton retiree hits jackpot with $100k lotto win

Grafton retiree hits jackpot with $100k lotto win

A RETIRED Grafton man has plans to buy his dream motorbike after winning the $100,000 first prize prize.

Water woes after consumption charge increase

A water consumption bill for the Clarence Valley Council

Water consumption charges spark outrage in the Valley

Hogan calls for Foreign Aid to be temporarily suspended

Kevin Hogan in town along Magellan Street looking at the devastation.

"I believe charity should begin at home"

WARNING: Is the 2017 flood the 'new normal'?

Heavy flood water tears through the Lismore CBD.

Weather experts discuss the possibility of a 20 year "wet cycle".

Local Partners

Water woes after consumption charge increase

Iluka and Woombah residents report huge spikes in water consumption charges.

Peter Jago puts his own touch on window op shop

TOP HAT: Thelma Bremer from the Op Shop in Ulmarra in the boater designed and made by renowned milliner Peter Jago.

Peter Jago sets the scene with hat and Chanel suit combo

Double dose of sexy Cuban salsa at Naked Bean

DANCE DIVA: Cuban salsa teacher Christina Monneron is back in Grafton for dance sessions in April.

"I went home feeling invigorated. I can't wait for the next class."

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Toowoomba's Globe of Death stunt riders head to coast

STUNT RIDERS: Justin Ryan (left) and Sam Fennel are the feature act for the Australian Street Entertainment Championships.

Daring stunt riders risk their lives all the time

First Time Offered in over 50 Years

7 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $395,000

The current owner has lived in this house for over 50 years. They raised a large family, which then grew into a larger extended family and created a life in the...

Sitting on top of the world.

142 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 5 2 2 $885,000

You will feel like you have just entered Brooms Heads most desirable position once you inspect 142 Ocean Road. That's because it sits on the highest ridge at...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units

15a Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $327,500

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

Brooms Head Beach house offers ideal position and co-ordinated comfort

2 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $695,000

Sometimes the obvious is not that obvious to the majority of those searching for that 'special location' for their beachside investment. In Brooms Head there...

An absolute standout at Woombah in its price range

77 Emu Drive, Woombah 2469

House 3 2 1 $439,000

This family home is positioned perfectly to capture the easterly morning rays of the sun. Located near Iluka in the Woombah area you will be able to experience a...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Farm Acreage With Waterfront

425 Tullymorgan Road, Lawrence 2460

Rural 3 1 2 $479,000

425 Tullymorgan Road offers 230 acres (approx), 3 bedroom home, large shed, cattle yards, access to Broad Water Creek and a 27 meg water licence. The 230 acres...

Dual Access Home and Studio

12 Long Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 3 $495,000

In a quiet street, this large older style home on a huge block of land, offers dual access via rear lane. Features high ceilings, polished timber floors and a...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!