Fast start key to win for Julianne's Wish

COMPETITIVE STREAK: Julianne's Wish with part owner Gordon Fraser is ready to step out on Sunday. Adam Hourigan

IT WILL be an evenly matched field when Julianne's Wish steps out onto the track in the Grafton Hire Benchmark 58 Handicap, according to the filly's trainer.

The filly has proved to be a strong force on Grafton turf with two recent wins from five starts for trainer John Shelton after moving south from Brisbane.

Julianne's Wish finished fourth in a race on Westlawn Prelude day, but Shelton was impressed by her performance.

"Last start she just battled away, she raced pretty good,” he said.

Shelton said every horse in the race would be tough competition but hoped to see his three-year-old pull out at the front of the pack.

"It looks to be a fairly even sort of race, so it'll be a very competitive event I think. It should be interesting,” he said.

Jockey Matthew Bennett will take his second ride on the filly tomorrow, after a win on his last run with her.

Shelton said the pair were a good fit despite their short relationship.

Jumping from barrier 12 with 57kg, Shelton said though it was not ideal, Julianne's Wish had a history of getting out of the gate with force.

"She's pretty good out of the barrier,” he said.

"She'll get up in the first couple hopefully. I hope she can hang on.”