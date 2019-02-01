FAST TRACK: All-round athlete aims up for nationals

FULL FOCUS: Grafton Athletics Club's Hanna Tait will take on the national championships after winning the under-17 heptathlon event at the Queensland state titles.

ATHLETICS: Grafton Athletics Club competitor Hanna Tait has always been a jack of all trades.

The 15-year-old track and field star has consistently qualified for State championships in multiple disciplines.

But it took combining the lot for her to make that next step.

After speaking with Coffs Harbour-based coach and ex-decathlete, Glenn Thacker, Tait decided to combine her many events into taking on a heptathlon.

A heptathlon comprises seven different track and field events including 100-metres hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-metres sprint, long jump, javelin and 800-metres run.

"I wanted to do one for a while, I grew up playing a lot of sports, switching between them all the time, and that was the same in athletics,” Tait said.

"I have qualified for state in several events before but I would always be mid-pack in those, but combining them was a lot of fun.”

After training under running coach Terry West, jumping coach Michelle Hercum and Thacker, Tait was ready to take on her first competitive heptathlon earlier this month in what was expected to be a good learning opportunity.

It proved to be much more.

Competing at the Glynis Nunn Shield Queensland state championships, Tait managed to blitz the field in the under-17 heptathlon, finishing more than 15 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

The effort at the Queensland State Athletics Centre also earned her a berth at the national championships, which will take over Hobart in March.

"We had no idea I could qualify for nationals, we just went into it to have a lot of fun,” Tait said. "I just wanted to see how I could go in the heptathlon, turned out it was a little better than I expected.

"It was definitely a shock, I was buzzing for a long time after. I had always wanted to go to nationals but I was not quite good enough in the individual events. Now I get a chance.”

But Tait is definitely not getting ahead of herself with the humble McAuley Catholic College student ready to put in the hard yards in training.

Luckily she will have support beside her with Coffs Harbour-based training partner Alex Harrison also qualifying for the national titles after finishing third in Queensland.

The effort has also not taken her focus off the track after Tait returned from last week's Athetics NSW Country Championships in the Hunter Valley with two silver and a bronze.

Proving her multi-discipline ability Tait competed in 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, long jump, high jump, javelin, 100m, 200m, 400m finishing with silver in the 400m hurdles and javelin and bronze in 400m.