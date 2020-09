FAT CATTLE: Grafton weekly market report

B & G Walters of Toormina were selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a line of six head, superbly finished with grain supplement. The top of the offering were two Angus vealer heifers which sold for 404.2c/kg at an average weight of 290kg to gross $1,172.18/head. The prime Charolais-cross heifer pictured was typical of the quality and

B & G Walters of Toormina were selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a line of six head, superbly finished with grain supplement. The top of the offering were two Angus vealer heifers which sold for 404.2c/kg at an average weight of 290kg to gross $1,172.18/head. The prime Charolais-cross heifer pictured was typical of the quality and

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A TOTAL of 232 head of cattle yarded at Grafton on Tuesday.

Not many bullocks on offer, however they still sold to 310c/kg.

Store bullocks and feeder steers sold between 300c/kg to 430c/kg.

Heavy heifers to the export market sold at 320c/kg to average 292c/kg.

The best of the heavy cows sold to 274c/kg to average 275c/kg.

Store cows sold to 306c/kg to average 264c/kg. Weaners were strong with heavy weaner steers selling to 500c/kg to average 430c/kg.

Light weight Angus weaner steers sold to 382c/kg.

Heifers sold between 400c/kg to 550c/kg.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Norm Gray store bullocks sold to 368c/kg weighed 413kg to return $1514/hd

Clinton Owen feeder steers sold to 402c/kg weighed 360kg to return $1440/hd

Peter Okkonen feeder steers sold to 430c/kg weighed 365kg to return $1563/hd

Kroehnert Partnership feeder steers sold to 388c/kg weighed 405kg to return $1564/hd

D T Conroy heifers sold to 358c/kg weighed 395kg to return $1407/hd

AG, GI & AC Chapman cows sold to 274c/kg weighed 598kg to return $1626/hd

AR Watkins cows sold to 270c/kg weighed 540kg to return $1460/hd

L & S Bruce Charolais store cows sold to 306c/kg weighed 400kg to return $1240/hd

Hanging Rock heavy bulls sold to 296c/kg weighed 965kg to return $2848/hd

D & T Woods Charolais cross steers sold to 434c/kg weighed 317kg to return $1370/hd

Ken Watters Droughtmaster heifers sold to 450c/kg weighed 225kg to return $1008/hd

Grafton monthly store sale is on October 15.

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

