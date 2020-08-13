FAT CATTLE: Market remains firm despite lack of numbers

Tim Cheers of Karangi was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold two Hereford vealers and six cows, including the two large-framed cows pictured which were big by anybody's definition. The pair of dry cows averaged 787.5kg and sold for 277.2c/kg to gross an impressive $2,182.95/head. The offering was sold by Ray Donovan Stock and Station Ag

Tim Cheers of Karangi was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold two Hereford vealers and six cows, including the two large-framed cows pictured which were big by anybody's definition. The pair of dry cows averaged 787.5kg and sold for 277.2c/kg to gross an impressive $2,182.95/head. The offering was sold by Ray Donovan Stock and Station Ag

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agent

THERE were 344 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale on August 11.

Numbers were back by 150 head this week, quality and condition was also lacking on a fair portion on offer. However, this did not affect the market with all categories selling fully firm. Not all export processors were in attendance, while veal processors struggled to secure any numbers at all. Following more rain in the South, restockers were again very strong, pushing lightweight weaner steers well over 500c/kg.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

A/c Goolang Creek Cattle sold Hereford Cross Steers 388.2c/kg averaged 405kg – $1,572.21 p/hd

A/c RJ Connors & K Sullivan sold a Brangus Cross Cow 286.2c/kg weighed 560kg – $1,602.72

A/c TJ Cheers sold Hereford Cows 277.2c/kg averaged 787.5kg – $2,182.95 p/hd

A/c Mark Gavenlock sold Brahman Cross Cows 286.2c/kg averaged 572.5kg – $1,638.50 p/hd

A/c AD & KA McIntyre sold an Angus Cow 288.2c/kg weighed 635kg – $1,830.07

A/c Todd Pastoral sold a Charolais Bull 275c/kg weighed 735kg – $2,021.25

A/c TL & JM Atkinson sold Angus Cross Steers 400.2c/kg averaged 316kg – $1,264.63 p/hd

A/c Bree Ellis sold Angus Steers 480.2c/kg averaged 191.4kg – $919.10 p/hd

A/c Mark Gavenlock sold a Brahman Cross Vealer Heifer 385c/kg weighed 270kg – $1,039.50

A/c AW Collins sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 518.2c/kg averaged 191.7kg – $993.22 p/hd

A/c EH Bowles sold an Angus Vealer Steer 530.2c/kg weighed 145kg – $768.79 p/hd

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A TOTAL of 344 head of cattle were yarded at Grafton in a small quality offering. Demand was very strong throughout the sale. Export cattle sold fully firm to dearer with bullocks selling to 320c/kg. Heavy feeder steers to 390c/kg and the best of the cows made 289/kg. All young cattle sold dearer with steers being a highlight and sold up to 558c/kg. We will hold the next special store cattle sale next Thursday, August 20. Your entries are invited and recommended.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS