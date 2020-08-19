FAT CATTLE: Quality of cattle remains high
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agent
THERE were 320 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale August 18, 2020.
Numbers were back slightly this week, the quality of the cattle improved and prices were fully firm. One major exporter was absent, all the other usual buyers were in attendance. Vealers to processors sold strong, topping at just over 400c/kg, while good quality Angus weaner steers reached over the 500c/kg mark.
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
- A/c JI Van Den Ende sold a Charolais Cross Steer 384.2c/kg weighed 475kg – $1,824.95
- A/c James Brothers sold Angus Cross Steers 384.2c/kg averaged 485kg -$1,863.37p/hd
- A/c Munbilla Holdings sold Angus Steers 390.2c/kg average 378.3kg – $1,476.26p/hd
- A/c NG & JE Jones sold an Angus Heifer 332.2c/kg weighed 435kg – $1,445.07
- A/c Ken McKenzie sold a Brahman Cross Cow 282.2c/kg weighed 590kg – $1,664.98
- A/c NG & JE Jones sold Angus Cross Cows 283.2c/kg averaged 525kg – $1,486.80p/hd
- A/c Turtle Creek Bloodlines sold an Angus Bull 280c/kg weighed 830kg – $2,324.00
- A/c Danny & Natalie Kelly sold a Limousin Bull 278.2c/kg weighed 730kg – $2,030.86
- A/c WJ Clancy sold Angus Cross Steers 456.2c/kg averaged 282.5kg – $1,288.77p/hd
- A/c Turtle Creek Bloodlines sold Brangus Cross Heifers 440.2c/kg averaged 237.5kg – $1,045.48p/hd
- A/c RK Gaudron & SM Cosgrove sold a Brangus Cross Vealer Heifer 400c/kg weighed 205kg – $820.00
- A/c G Clayden sold Angus Vealer Steers 500c/kg averaged 142.5kg – $712.50p/hd
Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents
A TOTAL of 320 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market continued on its very strong momentum with all categories selling fully firm or dearer. Bullocks sold to 320c/kg to average 312c/kg. Feeder steers sold to 392c/kg. Heavy cows topped at 285c/kg and with most cow sales between 250c/kg to 275c/kg. The young cattle market was very strong with restocker weaner steers selling to 526c/kg with most sales between 420c/kg to 500c/kg. This Thursday August 20 we will have the Monthly Special Store Cattle Sale. Your entries are invited and recommended.
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
- Billy-John Cox bullocks sold to 318c/kg weighed 630kg to return $2000/hd
- I M, W J & C M Bailey bullocks sold to 318c/kg weighed 735kg to return $2300/hd
- Tank & Marg Gray feeder steers sold to 390c/kg weighed 440kg to return $1708/hd
- Fred Sheridan feeder steers sold to 389c/kg weighed 445kg to return $1727/hd
- D T Conroy feeder steers sold to 380c/kg weighed 365kg to return $1351/hd
- Jikero Partnership heifers sold to 348c/kg weighed 430kg to return $1493/hd
- Marc Carter cows sold to 285c/kg weighed 585kg to return $1657/hd
- C Q Pastoral Angus weaner steers sold to 490c/kg weighed 242kg to return $1185/hd
- S P Moore Murray Grey steer sold to 432c/kg weighed 245kg to return $1054/hd
- I & S Zuill Angus weaner steers sold to 470c/kg weighed 216kg to return $990/hd
- H L Niland Angus steers sold to 448c/kg weighed 226kg to return $1010/hd