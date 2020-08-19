FAT CATTLE: Quality of cattle remains high

CQ Pastoral was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a high quality line of 71 Angus vealers sired by Sara Park bulls from their Baryulgil property. The entire offering averaged 476.7c/kg with a sale topping maximum of 524.2c/kg for lighter 160kg calves. The pen of nine pictured typifies the quality of the offering and sold for 486.2c/kg

CQ Pastoral was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a high quality line of 71 Angus vealers sired by Sara Park bulls from their Baryulgil property. The entire offering averaged 476.7c/kg with a sale topping maximum of 524.2c/kg for lighter 160kg calves. The pen of nine pictured typifies the quality of the offering and sold for 486.2c/kg

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agent

THERE were 320 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale August 18, 2020.

Numbers were back slightly this week, the quality of the cattle improved and prices were fully firm. One major exporter was absent, all the other usual buyers were in attendance. Vealers to processors sold strong, topping at just over 400c/kg, while good quality Angus weaner steers reached over the 500c/kg mark.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

A/c JI Van Den Ende sold a Charolais Cross Steer 384.2c/kg weighed 475kg – $1,824.95

A/c James Brothers sold Angus Cross Steers 384.2c/kg averaged 485kg -$1,863.37p/hd

A/c Munbilla Holdings sold Angus Steers 390.2c/kg average 378.3kg – $1,476.26p/hd

A/c NG & JE Jones sold an Angus Heifer 332.2c/kg weighed 435kg – $1,445.07

A/c Ken McKenzie sold a Brahman Cross Cow 282.2c/kg weighed 590kg – $1,664.98

A/c NG & JE Jones sold Angus Cross Cows 283.2c/kg averaged 525kg – $1,486.80p/hd

A/c Turtle Creek Bloodlines sold an Angus Bull 280c/kg weighed 830kg – $2,324.00

A/c Danny & Natalie Kelly sold a Limousin Bull 278.2c/kg weighed 730kg – $2,030.86

A/c WJ Clancy sold Angus Cross Steers 456.2c/kg averaged 282.5kg – $1,288.77p/hd

A/c Turtle Creek Bloodlines sold Brangus Cross Heifers 440.2c/kg averaged 237.5kg – $1,045.48p/hd

A/c RK Gaudron & SM Cosgrove sold a Brangus Cross Vealer Heifer 400c/kg weighed 205kg – $820.00

A/c G Clayden sold Angus Vealer Steers 500c/kg averaged 142.5kg – $712.50p/hd

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A TOTAL of 320 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market continued on its very strong momentum with all categories selling fully firm or dearer. Bullocks sold to 320c/kg to average 312c/kg. Feeder steers sold to 392c/kg. Heavy cows topped at 285c/kg and with most cow sales between 250c/kg to 275c/kg. The young cattle market was very strong with restocker weaner steers selling to 526c/kg with most sales between 420c/kg to 500c/kg. This Thursday August 20 we will have the Monthly Special Store Cattle Sale. Your entries are invited and recommended.

