FAT CATTLE: Records broken again at Grafton Saleyards

Merv and Marge Kingsley of Alumy Creek were selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The Kingsley's were selected for their offering of a hefty Angus bull which was the heaviest and highest grossing animal of the entire sale. The well-covered bull (pictured) was a mere 15kg shy of the tonne mark and sold for 315c/kg to gross the Kingsley's $3,102.75. The off

Merv and Marge Kingsley of Alumy Creek were selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The Kingsley's were selected for their offering of a hefty Angus bull which was the heaviest and highest grossing animal of the entire sale. The well-covered bull (pictured) was a mere 15kg shy of the tonne mark and sold for 315c/kg to gross the Kingsley's $3,102.75. The off

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

THERE were 300 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale on November 17, 2020.

Records were broken once again in Grafton, with processors pushing young bullocks to 394.2c/kg and heavy cows to 338.2c/kg. The quality of the heavy cattle was good, however there were some off quality types in the young cattle. This did not affect the prices, with most sales fully firm.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

A/c Tracy Mather sold a Brahman Cross Bullock 369.2c/kg weighed 755kg – $2,787.46

A/c JB & FJ Gorrie sold a Charolais Steer 357.2c/kg weighed 580kg – $2,071.76

A/c LE McLaughlin sold Brahman Cross Steers 404.2c/kg averaged 372.5kg – $1,507.009 p/hd

A/c RC & FA Conroy sold Brangus Cross Steers 406.2c/kg averaged 367.5kg – $1,492.79 p/hd

A/c GA & HR Granleese sold an Angus Cross Heifer 363.2c/kg weighed 550kg – $1,997.60

A/c Leo Carlton sold Brangus Heifers 358.2c/kg averaged 461.7kg – $1,653.69 p/hd

A/c JV & JD Russell sold Angus Cross Heifers 386.2c/kg averaged 455kg – $1,757.21 p/hd

A/c P & J Parr sold Charolais Heifers 404.2c/kg averaged 408.3kg – $1,650.48 p/hd

A/c SE & TJ Kelly sold an Angus Cow 320.2c/kg weighed 540kg – $1,729.08

A/c Leo Carlton sold Brahman Cross Cows 329.2c/kg averaged 601.7kg – $1,980.69 p/hd

A/c Lucy Beel sold a Charolais Cow 338.2c/kg weighed 665kg – $2,249.03

A/c J & FL Buchanan sold an Angus Cow 330.2c/kg weighed 555kg – $1,832.61

A/c Farmer Pastoral sold Brahman Cross Cows 330.2c/kg averaged 571.7kg – $1,887.64 p/hd

A/c MH & MD Kingsley sold an Angus Bull 315c/kg weighed 985kg – $3,102.75

A/c RK Gaudron & SM Cosgrove sold a Brangus Vealer Steer 508.2c/kg weighed 200kg – $1,016.40

A/c W & S Donoghue sold a Charolais Cross Vealer Steer 566.2c/kg weighed 220kg – $1,245.64

A/c J & FL Buchanan sold an Angus Vealer Steer 582.2c/kg weighed 160kg – $931.52

A/c BM Hyatt Simmental Cross Vealer Steers 640.2c/kg weighed 120kg – $768.24

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A TOTAL of 298 head of cattle were yarded at Grafton Saleyards this week. The market for bullocks and cows sold dearer again.

Bullocks to the processor sold to top 395c/kg, a lift here of around 20c/kg to run a new

saleyards record. Cows topped at 339c/kg which was dearer again. Young cattle followed this

trend with vealers selling to 470c/kg. Weaner steers under 200kg sold to 678c/kg heavier

weaners steers sold from 450c/kg to 579c/kg.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS: