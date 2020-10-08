Menu
Munbilla Holdings was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a total of 59 head including a line of 31 Angus/Brangus cows and 17 vealer heifers. The top of the offering was a pen of lightweight Angus heifers which sold for 544.2c/kg to gross $755.08/head. The pen of 11 Angus-cross heifers pictured sold for 450.2c/kg at an average weight of
FAT CATTLE SALE: Market report from Grafton Saleyard

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
8th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agent

THERE were 303 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale October 6 2020. The market was fully firm to dearer. Bullocks to the processors topped at 368.2c/kg and cows to 307.2c/kg. There was a very good line of store cows topping at 362.2c/kg.

Young cattle sold fully firm to a shade dearer on last week.

Sale highlights:

  • A/c DG &amp; BJ Scott sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 345.2c/kg averaged 691.7kg – $2,387.63p/hd
  • A/c WH &amp; SL Clay sold Angus Steers 370.2c/kg averaged 417.5kg – $1,545.59p/hd
  • A/c RR &amp; SL Miller sold a Charolais Heifer 332.2c/kg weighed 540kg – $1,793.88
  • A/c Munbilla Holdings sold Brangus Cows 272c/kg averaged 493.3kg – $1,341.78p/hd
  • A/c Munbilla Holdings sold Angus Cross Restocker Cows 362.2c/kg averaged 372.5kg – $1,349.20p/hd
  • A/c ML Howard sold a Charolais Cross Vealer Heifer 430.2c/kg weighed 285kg – $1,226.07
  • A/c Munbilla Holdings sold Angus Cross Vealer Heifers 450.2c/kg averaged 230.5kg – $1,037.51p/hd

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A TOTAL of 302 cattle were yarded at Grafton this week. There were significant rises in the export section with bullocks selling to 369c/kg, heavy export heifers to 345c/kg and

the best of the heavy cows selling to 308c/kg. The market continued on through the trade cattle with feeder steers selling to 412c/kg. Vealers to the processor topped at 424c/kg with most between 370c/kg to 410c/kg. Weaner steers sold exceptionally well again with heavy weight weaner steers selling to 530c/kg and light weights to 610c/kg.

Sale highlights:

  • Paul Farrell bullocks sold to 335c/kg weighed 590kg to return $1971/hd
  • Jikero Partnership bullocks sold to 369c/kg weighed 630kg to return $2320/hd
  • N A Rhodes bullocks sold to 346c/kg weighed 550kg to return $1899/hd
  • M J & R S Fallon feeder steers sold to 386c/kg weighed 373kg to return $1431/hd
  • Coombadjha Trust feeder steers sold to 412c/kg weighed 348kg to return $1425/hd
  • J & S Green cows sold to 307c/kg weighed 635kg to return $1944/hd
  • Michelle Harrison cows sold to 302c/kg weighed 505kg to return $1521/hd
  • Tom Kroehnert cows sold to 308c/kg weighed 530kg to return $1628/hd
  • Sharon Fischer sold to 470c/kg weighed 243kg to return $1136/hd
  • G D M Partnership vealers sold to 424c/kg weighed 211kg to return $892/hd
  • B W Brown Angus steers sold to 552c/kg weighed 190kg to return $1046/hd
Grafton Daily Examiner

