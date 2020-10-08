FAT CATTLE SALE: Market report from Grafton Saleyard

Munbilla Holdings was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a total of 59 head including a line of 31 Angus/Brangus cows and 17 vealer heifers. The top of the offering was a pen of lightweight Angus heifers which sold for 544.2c/kg to gross $755.08/head. The pen of 11 Angus-cross heifers pictured sold for 450.2c/kg at an average weight of

Munbilla Holdings was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a total of 59 head including a line of 31 Angus/Brangus cows and 17 vealer heifers. The top of the offering was a pen of lightweight Angus heifers which sold for 544.2c/kg to gross $755.08/head. The pen of 11 Angus-cross heifers pictured sold for 450.2c/kg at an average weight of

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agent

THERE were 303 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale October 6 2020. The market was fully firm to dearer. Bullocks to the processors topped at 368.2c/kg and cows to 307.2c/kg. There was a very good line of store cows topping at 362.2c/kg.

Young cattle sold fully firm to a shade dearer on last week.

Sale highlights:

A/c DG & BJ Scott sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 345.2c/kg averaged 691.7kg – $2,387.63p/hd

A/c WH & SL Clay sold Angus Steers 370.2c/kg averaged 417.5kg – $1,545.59p/hd

A/c RR & SL Miller sold a Charolais Heifer 332.2c/kg weighed 540kg – $1,793.88

A/c Munbilla Holdings sold Brangus Cows 272c/kg averaged 493.3kg – $1,341.78p/hd

A/c Munbilla Holdings sold Angus Cross Restocker Cows 362.2c/kg averaged 372.5kg – $1,349.20p/hd

A/c ML Howard sold a Charolais Cross Vealer Heifer 430.2c/kg weighed 285kg – $1,226.07

A/c Munbilla Holdings sold Angus Cross Vealer Heifers 450.2c/kg averaged 230.5kg – $1,037.51p/hd

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A TOTAL of 302 cattle were yarded at Grafton this week. There were significant rises in the export section with bullocks selling to 369c/kg, heavy export heifers to 345c/kg and

the best of the heavy cows selling to 308c/kg. The market continued on through the trade cattle with feeder steers selling to 412c/kg. Vealers to the processor topped at 424c/kg with most between 370c/kg to 410c/kg. Weaner steers sold exceptionally well again with heavy weight weaner steers selling to 530c/kg and light weights to 610c/kg.

Sale highlights: