A MAN has died at the scene of a car accident on the Gwydir Highway this weekend.

About 11am on Saturday morning emergency services were called to the Gwydir Highway after a Ford Falcon station wagon left the road and rolled before hitting a tree.

A 71-year-old man, the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.