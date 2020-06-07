Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.
News

Four children killed in car crash

by TESS IKONOMOU
7th Jun 2020 9:19 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Four children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection.

The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after their car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a male in his teens was transported to Townsville University Hospital.

The Townsville Bulletin understands the male teen was the driver and has since been discharged from hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.

MORE TO COME

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        74KM/H OVER: Clarence police stop speeding bike

        premium_icon 74KM/H OVER: Clarence police stop speeding bike

        Crime It was just hours after the reintroduction of double demerits, and for one rider a speedy trip turned into a big fine

        • 7th Jun 2020 8:33 AM
        ‘HOSTILITY’: Rex pulls out of Grafton airport over words

        premium_icon ‘HOSTILITY’: Rex pulls out of Grafton airport over words

        Council News Grafton airport has no airline after Regional Express cancelled the service via a...

        Maclean Toyworld spreads their magic even further

        premium_icon Maclean Toyworld spreads their magic even further

        Business After taking over the Maclean store, couple will expand their offering to create...

        “When is it going to stop?”

        premium_icon “When is it going to stop?”

        News When video footage emerged of George Floyd’s fatal encounter with Minneapolis...