Fatal crash after motorcycle clips motorhome

FATALITY: Police have confirmed a motorcyclist in his 60s died at the scene of a two vehicle crash at Wardell on Saturday morning.

UPDATE 12:58 A man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the state's north today.

About 10.15am (Saturday 3 March 2018), emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Wardell, 21km south of Ballina, following reports a motorhome and motorcycle crashed.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a man, believed to be aged in his 60s, onsite but he died at the scene.

The man driving the motorhome was taken to Ballina Hospital for mandatory testing. He was not injured.

The Pacific Highway was closed for about two hours and has now re-opened.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Police remind people they should not report crime information via their social media pages.

POLICE have advised that an serious motor vehicle accident has closed the Pacific Highway south of Wardell.

A police spokesman aid the Pacific Highway could be closed for at least another hour.

According to Live Traffic NSW, around 10.20am today an accident between a male riding a motorcycle and a motorhome had seen traffic building up at the scene around 5 Km south of Wardell.

The motorcyclist has been critically injured.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Roger Fry said they were alerted to the incident but there services were not required.

Roads and Maritime Services have advised there is a stop/slow in place allowing both directions to pass the accident scene under traffic control.

More to come.