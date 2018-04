Police attended a crash on the Gwydir Highway last night

LATE last night, police were on scene at a fatal crash west of Grafton.

About 8.30pm Friday night, a Holden Colorado was travelling on the Gwydir Highway, about 9km west of Glen Innes, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Despite the efforts of emergency services the male driver, who was the sole occupant, died at the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.