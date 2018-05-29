Menu
A person has died in a crash involving a truck and two other vehicles at Sandy Beach this morning.
Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

Rachel Vercoe
29th May 2018 8:20 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM

EMERGENCY services are this morning responding to the scene of a fatal accident at Sandy Beach.

A truck and possibly two vehicles have collided with four people involved on Solitary Islands Way at the Holloway's Rd overpass.

NSW Ambulance Media said crews were called to the scene at 7:50am.

Three patients are said to have minor to no injuries and the fourth has died at the scene.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the Solitary Islands Way/ Holloways Road in Sandy Beach.

