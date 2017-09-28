36°
Fatal crash on Gwydir Highway

A 43-year-old man, believed to be from Grafton, has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Port Macquarie area.
by Caitlan Charles

A man has died following a crash in the state's north last week.

About 1.30pm last Tuesday), emergency services were called to Gwydir Highway, Delungra, following reports of a crash.

Police attended and found the Mitsubishi sedan had veered down a small embankment, through a paddock fence and crashed 30 metres from the highway.

The 77-year-old female driver was taken to Inverell Hospital in a stable condition before she was conveyed to Armidale Hospital with suspected injuries to her back, shoulder and foot.

The woman is now recovering in Warialda Hospital.

The 87-year-old male passenger was taken to Inverell Hospital before he was transported to Armidale Hospital.

The man's condition continued to deteriorate and he was airlifted to Tamworth Base Hospital where he later died on Tuesday.

Inquires continue. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

