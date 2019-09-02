Menu
A woman has died after a crash on Mullumbimby Rd.
FATAL CRASH: Woman killed, two men flown to hospital

1st Sep 2019 3:42 PM | Updated: 2nd Sep 2019 5:03 AM
AN ELDERLY woman has died and two men have been flown to hospital after two vehicles collided in Mullumbimby earlier Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Rd, about 2km north of Mullumbimby at11.45am after reports of a crash.

NSW Police were told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

Emergency services attempted to revive an elderly woman from the east-bound travelling vehicle, however she died at the scene.

An elderly man from the same vehicle, and a man in the west-bound travelling vehicle have been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious conditions.

Mullumbimby Road - between Gulgan and The Saddle Roads - was closed in both directions. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and check Live Traffic NSW for updates.

