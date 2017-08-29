Crash victim was 'best son, best brother' says family

BELOVED: Grafton man Matthew Benson died at the scene of a crash at Cowper on the weekend.

THE victim of a fatal head-on collision at Cowper has been identified as Grafton man Matthew Benson.

The 44-year-old, who was an avid fan of Stars Wars and Marvel, grew up in Tyndale and was a graduate of Maclean High School.

On Saturday, he was travelling on the Pacific Hwy near Ulmarra when his Ford ute crashed head-on with a Holden Colorado ute. Tragically, he died at the scene. A male driver and female passenger of the Holden were transported to hospital, where they remained in a stable condition on Monday.

Matthew's sister Allison said her brother was deeply loved by his family, friends, and his beloved cat The Brindle.

Grafton man Matthew Benson's beloved companion The Brindle. Contributed

"He was the best son to mum and Norm, brother to me and the best friend to Julie Ryan that we could ever have wished for and we loved him very much," she said.

May the force be with you, Mr Benson.