Fatal Dreamworld inquest will take time

David Turner (left), husband of victim Kate Goodchild is seen arriving at the inquest into the Dreamworld disaster at the Southport Courthouse on the Gold Coast, Friday, June 22, 2018. Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi all died when Dreamworld's Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned in October 2016. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

THE Dreamworld inquest is likely to exceed a scheduled four week hearing with witnesses taking longer on the stand than expected.

The first week of the inquest, into the death of four people on the Thunder River Rapids Ride on October 25, 2016, has heard from just eight of the 30-plus people scheduled to give evidence.

Mathew Low, husband of victim Cindy Low is seen arriving at the inquest into the Dreamworld disaster at the Southport Courthouse on the Gold Coast, Friday, June 22, 2018. Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi all died when Dreamworld's Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned in October 2016.

The fatal incident occurred after a pump stopped working on the ride, causing water levels to drop and a raft to become stuck on the conveyor belt.

That raft was hit by another carrying Luke Dorsett, his sister Kate Goodchild, her daughter Ebony, 12, Roozbeh Araghi, Cindy Low and her son, Kieran, 10.

The raft flipped and the four adults were killed.

Coroner James McDougall has spent the past week sifting through evidence from police investigators, ride operators and other Dreamworld employees.

More Dreamworld employees who knew about the operation of the ride are set to take the stand this week.

Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Nicola Brown (left) and Dreamworld ride operator Chloe Brix (second from left) are seen leaving the inquest into the Dreamworld disaster at the Southport Courthouse on the Gold Coast, Friday, June 22, 2018. Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi all died when Dreamworld's Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned in Octo

Those employees include Amy Crisp, who trained new operator Courtney Williams the morning of the tragedy, and Sarah Cotter, who was a supervisor on the ride.

This morning ride mechanic Kamlesh Prasad will retake the stand to finish cross-examination from a number of lawyers acting for the families of the victims, Dreamworld and it's employees.

David Turner (second from left), husband of victim Kate Goodchild is seen arriving at the inquest into the Dreamworld disaster at the Southport Courthouse on the Gold Coast, Friday, June 22, 2018. Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi all died when Dreamworld's Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned in October 2016.

Mr Prasad, who still works at Dreamworld, told the inquest on Friday he helped do the pre-start checks on the ride the morning of the disaster.

"I did not find anything wrong," he said.

The inquest had been scheduled to adjourn at the end of this week and return for another two weeks between October 8 and 19.

It is believed a third inquest sitting will be required, due to the length of witness testimonies.