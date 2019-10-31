Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fatal hit and run accused Jimi Knight.
Fatal hit and run accused Jimi Knight. Facebook
Crime

Fatal hit-and-run accused remains in custody

Liana Turner
by
31st Oct 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged over the alleged hit-and-run death of a woman in Nimbin remains in custody.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when the case was mentioned briefly on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is facing charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm over an April incident in Nimbin.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving on Cecil St when he fatally struck 62-year-old Tonia Jansen and injured a 63-year-old man before leaving the scene.

He's lodged no formal pleas to any of his charges.

The case was adjourned until November 27, when Mr Knight is expected to appear by video link.

hit-and-run lismore local court nimbin northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What's left to do on new Grafton bridge

    premium_icon REVEALED: What's left to do on new Grafton bridge

    News Bridge getting closer to being opened as Transport NSW gives update on long-awaited project

    Pauline Hanson does not want migrants coming to our region

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson does not want migrants coming to our region

    Politics Pauline Hanson says bringing migrants to regions is bad for economy.

    Edwards 'happier than ever' when she disappeared, court told

    premium_icon Edwards 'happier than ever' when she disappeared, court told

    Crime Jury hear of affair on first day of trial against estranged husband