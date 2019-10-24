Menu
Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident on Wilsons Creek Rd, Wilsons Creek on June 23.
Fatal hit-and-run court case waiting for autopsy report

Jodie Callcott
24th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
A MAN accused of a fatal hit-and-run near Mullumbimby has appeared in a Tweed Heads court.

Stuart Charles Newman, 51, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court via videolink from Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on Wednesday.

He is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

It is alleged Mr Newman hit 22-year-old cyclist Tim Watkins with his car on Wilsons Creek Rd, near Mullumbimby on June 23.

Mr Watkins's bike was allegedly found in three pieces by his deceased body almost 50m away from where Mr Newman is accused of hitting him.

Mr Newman handed himself into Coffs Harbour Police Station nearly two months after the incident.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Val Short told the court police were still waiting for the post-mortem report and asked the matter be adjourned.

Mr Newman's case will return to court on December 18, when the court will hear an update on the status of the brief of evidence.

